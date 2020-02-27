LafargeHolcim reports near 50% increase in full year profit

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

LafargeHolcim reported slightly better-than-expected net profit during 2019, the world's largest cement maker said on Thursday, saying it expected solid market conditions in most countries this year except China.

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim LHN.S reported slightly better-than-expected net profit during 2019, the world's largest cement maker said on Thursday, saying it expected solid market conditions in most countries this year except China.

The building materials maker said net income rose by nearly 50% to 2.25 billion Swiss francs ($2.30 billion), sightly ahead of forecasts for 2.21 billion francs, according to Refinitiv data.

Sales fell 2.7% to 26.72 billion francs, just under analyst forecasts for 26.79 billion francs.

($1 = 0.9763 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More