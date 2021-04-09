Markets

LafargeHolcim Reports Board Changes; Publishes AGM Agenda - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said Oscar Fanjul has decided to step down as Vice-Chairman. The Board of Directors proposed the appointment of CEO Jan Jenisch as a member of the Board in addition to his CEO role.

The company's Annual General Meeting will take place on May 4, 2021. The shareholders will be asked to vote on changing the Group company name from LafargeHolcim Ltd to Holcim Ltd. Shareholders will also be asked to vote on the move of the company's registered office from Jona-Rapperswil to Zug, Switzerland.

The proposed dividend is CHF 2.00 per registered share of LafargeHolcim Ltd.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular