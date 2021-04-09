LafargeHolcim Reports Board Changes; Publishes AGM Agenda - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) said Oscar Fanjul has decided to step down as Vice-Chairman. The Board of Directors proposed the appointment of CEO Jan Jenisch as a member of the Board in addition to his CEO role.

The company's Annual General Meeting will take place on May 4, 2021. The shareholders will be asked to vote on changing the Group company name from LafargeHolcim Ltd to Holcim Ltd. Shareholders will also be asked to vote on the move of the company's registered office from Jona-Rapperswil to Zug, Switzerland.

The proposed dividend is CHF 2.00 per registered share of LafargeHolcim Ltd.

