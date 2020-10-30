LafargeHolcim raises guidance after Q3 profit beat

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim LHN.S raised its guidance and said it was seeing "resilient demand", as the world's biggest cement maker on Friday posted better-than-expected earnings during its third quarter.

The Swiss company said recurring operating profit rose 1.9% to 1.45 billion Swiss francs ($1.60 billion), beating the 1.34 billion francs expected by analysts. When currency swings and divestments were taken into account, recurring earnings before interest and tax rose 10%.

($1 = 0.9070 Swiss francs)

