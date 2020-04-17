LafargeHolcim Proposes Two New Board Members, Dividend

(RTTNews) - LafargeHolcim said that it will propose two new members for election to the Board of Directors of the company at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The AGM is scheduled to take place on May 12, 2020.

The company will request its shareholders to approve at the Annual General Meeting the appointment of Professor Philippe Block and Kim Fausing as new members.

Except for Paul Desmarais, Jr., all other existing members of the Board would stand for re-election, with Beat Hess remaining as Chairman.

In addition, the company will ask its shareholders to vote on compensation and to consider a dividend proposal of 2.00 Swiss francs per registered share, to be paid from foreign capital contribution reserves.

