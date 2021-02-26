LafargeHolcim plans increased acquisitions drive during 2021

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim LHN.S wants to make around 10 small acquisitions to bolster its aggregates and ready mix concrete business during 2021, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Friday.

The company, which made eight acquisitions in 2020, would also look at additional deals to increase the size of the building solution and products business, he added.

"We want to be the leader in flat roofing systems, and we also have interests to add other technologies, so that's a primary focus for us," Jenisch told reporters after LafargeHolcim's full-year results.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

