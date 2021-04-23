LafargeHolcim doubles profit during first quarter

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim LHN.S achieved higher sales and doubled its operating profit during the first quarter, the world's largest cement maker said on Friday, in the latest positive signal for the global construction sector.

The Swiss company posted net sales of 5.362 billion Swiss francs ($5.85 billion) for the three months to the end of March, up 1.3% from 5.293 billion francs a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts for 5.11 billion francs.

Recurring operating profit (EBIT) rose 102% to 528 million francs, beating forecasts of 310 million francs, helped by higher profit margins.

($1 = 0.9169 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

