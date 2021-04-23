LafargeHolcim doubles profit during first quarter

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

LafargeHolcim achieved higher sales and doubled its operating profit during the first quarter, the world's largest cement maker said on Friday, in the latest positive signal for the global construction sector.

ZURICH, April 23 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim LHN.S achieved higher sales and doubled its operating profit during the first quarter, the world's largest cement maker said on Friday, in the latest positive signal for the global construction sector.

The Swiss company posted net sales of 5.362 billion Swiss francs ($5.85 billion) for the three months to the end of March, up 1.3% from 5.293 billion francs a year earlier, beating analyst forecasts for 5.11 billion francs.

Recurring operating profit (EBIT) rose 102% to 528 million francs, beating forecasts of 310 million francs, helped by higher profit margins.

($1 = 0.9169 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More