Laekna, Inc. Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Laekna, Inc. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 14, 2024, in Shanghai, where shareholders will vote on key issues including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of board members, and re-appointment of KPMG as auditors. The meeting will also seek approval for the board to issue additional shares and set director remuneration. Shareholders will decide on granting the Directors authority to allot and deal with additional shares, extending beyond the annual general meeting.

