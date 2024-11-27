News & Insights

Laekna, Inc. Advances LAE123 for Severe Diseases

November 27, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.

Laekna, Inc. has announced the initiation of an IND-enabling study for LAE123, a monoclonal antibody aimed at treating severe diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and spinal muscular atrophy. This advancement highlights LAE123’s potential in blocking ActRIIA/IIB signaling, which is implicated in various severe health conditions. Investors in the pharmaceutical sector may find this development promising as Laekna continues its research efforts.

