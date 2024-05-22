Laekna Gains FDA Nod for Prostate Cancer Trial

Laekna, Inc. (HK:2105) has released an update.

Laekna, Inc. has announced the U.S. FDA’s approval for their phase III clinical trial protocol for a prostate cancer treatment regimen, LAE201, which combines two of their drug candidates. The treatment has shown promise in phase II trials, demonstrating a significant increase in median rPFS for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company aims to offer this new precision therapy as a novel treatment option for patients.

