Laekna Commences Pivotal Breast Cancer Drug Trial

Laekna, Inc. has begun Phase III clinical trials in China for its drug LAE002 combined with fulvestrant, targeting advanced breast cancer with specific genetic alterations. The drug has shown promise in earlier trials with a good safety profile, and the company aims to present further data in 2024. Investors are cautioned as the drug’s development and commercialization are not guaranteed.

