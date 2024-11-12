News & Insights

Lady Bacardi Media Seeks New Advisor After Alantra Exit

November 12, 2024 — 04:17 pm EST

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (IT:LBM) has released an update.

Lady Bacardi Media S.p.A. is actively seeking a new Euronext Growth Advisor following the resignation of Alantra. The company, known for its film and television production, remains listed on Euronext Growth Milan and Paris. In 2023, Lady Bacardi Media reported significant financial achievements with consolidated revenues of €173 million.

