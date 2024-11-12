Lady Bacardi Media Seeks New Advisor After Alantra Exit

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (IT:LBM) has released an update.

Lady Bacardi Media S.p.A. is actively seeking a new Euronext Growth Advisor following the resignation of Alantra. The company, known for its film and television production, remains listed on Euronext Growth Milan and Paris. In 2023, Lady Bacardi Media reported significant financial achievements with consolidated revenues of €173 million.

For further insights into IT:LBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.