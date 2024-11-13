News & Insights

Lady Bacardi Media Director Resigns Amidst Strong Financial Performance

November 13, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (IT:LBM) has released an update.

Lady Bacardi Media S.p.A. announces the sudden resignation of director Francesco D’Intino, citing difficulties in continuing his role effectively. The company is set to appoint a new Board of Directors in an upcoming December meeting. Lady Bacardi Media’s financial performance in 2023 included €173 million in revenues, highlighting its robust position in the film and television production industry.

