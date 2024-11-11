Lady Bacardi Media Director Resigns Amid Conflict

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (IT:LBM) has released an update.
Lady Bacardi Media S.p.A. has announced the resignation of director Alessandro di Majo due to a conflict of interest, prompting an urgent call for a shareholders’ meeting to appoint a new board member. The company, known for producing film and television content, reported consolidated revenues of €173 million in 2023.
