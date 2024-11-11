News & Insights

Stocks

Lady Bacardi Media Director Resigns Amid Conflict

November 11, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (IT:LBM) has released an update.

Lady Bacardi Media S.p.A. has announced the resignation of director Alessandro di Majo due to a conflict of interest, prompting an urgent call for a shareholders’ meeting to appoint a new board member. The company, known for producing film and television content, reported consolidated revenues of €173 million in 2023.

For further insights into IT:LBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.