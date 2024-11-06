News & Insights

Lady Bacardi Media Appoints New Directors to Board

November 06, 2024 — 03:52 pm EST

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment S.p.A. (IT:LBM) has released an update.

Lady Bacardi Media S.p.A. has strengthened its leadership by appointing Claudio Rapino and Alessandro di Majo as new directors, with Rapino also taking the role of Chairman of the Board. This move is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction in the film and television production industry.

