LADR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.83, changing hands as low as $16.77 per share. Ladder Capital Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LADR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LADR's low point in its 52 week range is $14.75 per share, with $18.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.78.

