LADR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.28, changing hands as high as $10.33 per share. Ladder Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LADR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LADR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.67 per share, with $12.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.