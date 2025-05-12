Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades SLR Investment (SLRC)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for SLR Investment (NasdaqGS:SLRC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.05% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for SLR Investment is $17.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 6.05% from its latest reported closing price of $16.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLR Investment is 240MM, an increase of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLR Investment. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRC is 0.21%, an increase of 32.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 22,429K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRC is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,373K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,308K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,340K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 89.42% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLRC by 13.44% over the last quarter.

SLR Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

