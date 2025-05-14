Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades SLR Investment (LSE:0L7O)

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for SLR Investment (LSE:0L7O) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.16% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for SLR Investment is 17.18 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 13.08 GBX to a high of 19.87 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.16% from its latest reported closing price of 19.78 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SLR Investment is 144MM, a decrease of 36.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in SLR Investment. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L7O is 0.21%, an increase of 34.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 22,534K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,373K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,308K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 1,430K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,340K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,368K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7O by 89.42% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,313K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7O by 13.44% over the last quarter.

