Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.12% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is $23.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 14.12% from its latest reported closing price of $20.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sixth Street Specialty Lending is 389MM, a decrease of 18.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sixth Street Specialty Lending. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLX is 0.40%, an increase of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 49,144K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLX is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Strs Ohio holds 3,389K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,301K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company holds 2,714K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,289K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing an increase of 6.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 18.80% over the last quarter.

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,183K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,129K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 35.96% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,131K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLX by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company seeks to generate current income primarily in U.S.-domiciled middle-market companies through direct originations of senior secured loans and, to a lesser extent, originations of mezzanine and unsecured loans and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Company has elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. TSLX is externally managed by Sixth Street Specialty Advisers, LLC, an affiliate of Sixth Street and an SEC registered investment adviser. TSLX leverages the deep investment, sector, and operating resources of Sixth Street Partners, LLC, a global investment firm with over $50 billion of assets under management.

