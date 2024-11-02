Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Edison International (LSE:0IFJ)

Fintel reports that on November 1, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for Edison International (LSE:0IFJ) from Neutral to Sell.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.65% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Edison International is 90.82 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.46 GBX to a high of 104.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 20.65% from its latest reported closing price of 75.28 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is 17,822MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IFJ is 0.31%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 409,371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,366K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,345K shares , representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,875K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,605K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,092K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,061K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 1.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,876K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,666K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 1.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,410K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,169K shares , representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 48.37% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.