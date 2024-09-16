Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for Compass Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CMPX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 394.55% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Compass Therapeutics is $8.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 394.55% from its latest reported closing price of $1.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPX is 0.03%, an increase of 39.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 94,062K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 22,363K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 11,130K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 7,692K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,190K shares , representing an increase of 19.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 53.00% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 5,514K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,216K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,493K shares , representing a decrease of 24.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPX by 55.87% over the last quarter.

