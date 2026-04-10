Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Artivion (AORT)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for Artivion (NYSE:AORT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.44% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Artivion is $52.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 39.44% from its latest reported closing price of $37.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Artivion is 403MM, a decrease of 8.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artivion. This is an decrease of 228 owner(s) or 48.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AORT is 0.16%, an increase of 21.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.87% to 43,079K shares. The put/call ratio of AORT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delaware Management Holdings holds 2,613K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,722K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,020K shares , representing a decrease of 17.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 43.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,405K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing a decrease of 6.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 1,373K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 65.26% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 1,189K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.