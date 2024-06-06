Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades American Electric Power (AEP)

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for American Electric Power (NasdaqGS:AEP) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.64% Upside

As of June 1, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Electric Power is 91.03. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.64% from its latest reported closing price of 88.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Electric Power is 18,923MM, a decrease of 2.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,169 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEP is 0.32%, an increase of 3.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 475,720K shares. The put/call ratio of AEP is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 24,877K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,432K shares , representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 87.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,172K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,189K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 3.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,253K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,844K shares , representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,833K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,942K shares , representing an increase of 7.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 1.35% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 11,364K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

American Electric Power Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Electric Power , is a major investor-owned electric utility in the United States, delivering electricity to more than five million customers in 11 states.[citation needed] AEP ranks among the nation's largest generators of electricity, owning nearly 38,000 megawatts of generating capacity in the U.S. AEP also owns the nation's largest electricity transmission system, a nearly 39,000-mile network that includes 765 kilovolt ultra-high voltage transmission lines, more than all other U.S. transmission systems combined. AEP's transmission system directly or indirectly serves about 10 percent of the electricity demand in the Eastern Interconnection, the interconnected transmission system that covers 38 eastern and central U.S. states and eastern Canada, and approximately 11 percent of the electricity demand in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the transmission system that covers much of Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.