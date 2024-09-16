Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for Acrivon Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:ACRV) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.85% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Acrivon Therapeutics is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 151.85% from its latest reported closing price of $8.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acrivon Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acrivon Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACRV is 0.07%, an increase of 68.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.65% to 23,669K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 8,341K shares representing 26.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,811K shares , representing an increase of 42.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 45.07% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 5,361K shares representing 17.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares , representing an increase of 43.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 99.03% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 2,123K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares , representing an increase of 22.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 44.70% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,120K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 949K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares , representing an increase of 37.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACRV by 27.72% over the last quarter.

