Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains United Therapeutics (UTHR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann maintained coverage of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.43% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for United Therapeutics is 287.64. The forecasts range from a low of 161.60 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.43% from its latest reported closing price of 240.85.

The projected annual revenue for United Therapeutics is 2,258MM, an increase of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1118 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.37%, a decrease of 12.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 50,821K shares. The put/call ratio of UTHR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,782K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,569K shares, representing an increase of 32.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,870K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,227K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,344K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 25.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 23.13% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,406K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,407K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 23.00% over the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Background Information

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society - will sustain our success in the long term. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

