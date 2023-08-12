Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann maintained coverage of Novabay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,106.21% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novabay Pharmaceuticals is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,106.21% from its latest reported closing price of 0.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Novabay Pharmaceuticals is 21MM, an increase of 40.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novabay Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBY is 0.00%, a decrease of 27.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.59% to 194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 141K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBY by 31.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 45K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 58.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBY by 15.39% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBY by 23.49% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 4K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NBY by 70.07% over the last quarter.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing high-quality, differentiated, anti-infective consumer products: Avenova®, the premier antimicrobial lid and lash spray, CelleRx® Clinical Reset, a breakthrough product in the beauty category, and NeutroPhase® Skin and Wound Cleanser for wound healing. NovaBay's products are formulated with its patented, pure, stable, pharmaceutical-grade hypochlorous acid that replicates the antimicrobial chemicals used by white blood cells to fight infection. NovaBay's hypochlorous acid products do not cause stinging or irritation, are non-toxic and non-sensitizing, making them completely safe for regular use. Avenova is the only commercial hypochlorous acid lid and lash spray product clinically proven to reduce bacterial load on ocular skin surfaces, thus effectively addressing the underlying cause of bacterial dry eye.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.