Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann maintained coverage of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 253.22% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is 24.07. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 253.22% from its latest reported closing price of 6.82.

The projected annual revenue for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is 30MM, an increase of 16.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 20.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNS is 0.19%, an increase of 80.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 47,350K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,831K shares representing 9.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 74.66% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,173K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 62.49% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,173K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 77.25% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,153K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,515K shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRNS by 41.71% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,150K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

Additional reading:

