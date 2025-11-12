Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann maintained coverage of LightPath Technologies (NasdaqCM:LPTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.53% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for LightPath Technologies is $8.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.53% from its latest reported closing price of $7.36 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in LightPath Technologies. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTH is 0.32%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.35% to 14,838K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTH is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 1,728K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,300K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing a decrease of 59.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 52.53% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,295K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing a decrease of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 92.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,199K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 1,184K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTH by 17.26% over the last quarter.

