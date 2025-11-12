Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Harrow (HROW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann maintained coverage of Harrow (NasdaqGM:HROW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.81% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Harrow is $69.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 78.81% from its latest reported closing price of $38.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Harrow is 139MM, a decrease of 44.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harrow. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HROW is 0.22%, an increase of 13.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 23,900K shares. The put/call ratio of HROW is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 3,905K shares representing 10.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,945K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 4.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 978K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 872K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares , representing a decrease of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 1.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 782K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HROW by 11.45% over the last quarter.

