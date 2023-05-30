Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann maintained coverage of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.38% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is 3.91. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 50.38% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVS is 0.03%, an increase of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 21,654K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,944K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 3,276K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,339K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,029K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,900K shares, representing an increase of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 18.53% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,371K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.