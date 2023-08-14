Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann maintained coverage of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 384.97% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognition Therapeutics is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 384.97% from its latest reported closing price of 1.63.

The projected annual revenue for Cognition Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognition Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGTX is 0.05%, a decrease of 21.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 7,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pathstone Family Office holds 2,210K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,038K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 509K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 485K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlson Capital L P holds 245K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGTX by 15.80% over the last quarter.

