Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Veritone (VERI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Veritone (NasdaqGM:VERI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Veritone is $4.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veritone is 189MM, an increase of 104.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritone. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 30.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VERI is 0.04%, an increase of 13.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.10% to 7,665K shares. The put/call ratio of VERI is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Management Group holds 2,447K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing a decrease of 18.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 20.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 497K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 377K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 52.27% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 241K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing an increase of 93.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERI by 1,237.27% over the last quarter.

Veritone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veritone is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company's AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.