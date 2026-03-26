Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.15% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors is $10.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.15% from its latest reported closing price of $9.26 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sunstone Hotel Investors is 1,027MM, an increase of 6.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors. This is an decrease of 221 owner(s) or 43.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHO is 0.08%, an increase of 40.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.51% to 190,050K shares. The put/call ratio of SHO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 8,645K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,342K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,754K shares , representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 5,370K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,874K shares , representing an increase of 46.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 66.44% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,088K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,936K shares , representing a decrease of 16.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 87.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,877K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHO by 51.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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