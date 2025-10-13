Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of SL Green Realty (SLG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.92% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is $65.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 17.92% from its latest reported closing price of $55.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 793MM, an increase of 23.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.20%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 77,992K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,230K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,328K shares , representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 3.95% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,639K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,692K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,428K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,440K shares , representing an increase of 40.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 59.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,375K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,974K shares , representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 82.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,290K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 2.05% over the last quarter.

