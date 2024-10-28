Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Serve Robotics (SERV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Serve Robotics (NasdaqCM:SERV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.61% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Serve Robotics is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 46.61% from its latest reported closing price of $9.74 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serve Robotics. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 383.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SERV is 0.12%, an increase of 68,727.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7,890.84% to 8,557K shares. The put/call ratio of SERV is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nvidia holds 3,727K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company.

AWM Investment holds 1,818K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 925K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 542K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company.

MYDA Advisors holds 478K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company.

