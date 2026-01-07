Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of RMR Group (RMR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 7, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of RMR Group (NasdaqCM:RMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.13% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for RMR Group is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 55.13% from its latest reported closing price of $15.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RMR Group is 1,014MM, an increase of 415.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in RMR Group. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMR is 0.03%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 13,274K shares. The put/call ratio of RMR is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,148K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 738K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 8.20% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 588K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 514K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 9.25% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 487K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMR by 19.87% over the last quarter.

