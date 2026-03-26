Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.17% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is $8.59/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 11.17% from its latest reported closing price of $7.73 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust is 1,477MM, an increase of 9.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. This is an decrease of 216 owner(s) or 48.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLJ is 0.15%, an increase of 34.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.15% to 134,908K shares. The put/call ratio of RLJ is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 13,141K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,678K shares , representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 19.62% over the last quarter.

H holds 9,583K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,304K shares , representing an increase of 34.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 38.98% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 4,014K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing an increase of 28.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 36.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,845K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 45.01% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,710K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 2.77% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.