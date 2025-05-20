Stocks
QTIH

Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of QT Imaging Holdings (QTIH) with Buy Recommendation

May 20, 2025 — 08:02 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of QT Imaging Holdings (OTCPK:QTIH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in QT Imaging Holdings. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTIH is 0.00%, an increase of 93.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.34% to 181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QTIH / QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Oxford Financial Group holds 62K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTIH by 28.24% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 19K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTIH by 23.60% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.-> See our take on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QTIH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.