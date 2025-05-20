Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of QT Imaging Holdings (QTIH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of QT Imaging Holdings (OTCPK:QTIH) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in QT Imaging Holdings. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTIH is 0.00%, an increase of 93.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.34% to 181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oxford Financial Group holds 62K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTIH by 28.24% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 19K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTIH by 23.60% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FCFMX - Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.