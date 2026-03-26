Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.69% Downside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $12.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.69% from its latest reported closing price of $12.69 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1,636MM, an increase of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 298 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is an decrease of 214 owner(s) or 41.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.04%, an increase of 49.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.66% to 141,234K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 6,964K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,269K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,181K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,470K shares , representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 42.39% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,887K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,478K shares , representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 8.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,232K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,150K shares , representing an increase of 20.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 85.63% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,765K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,986K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 6.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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