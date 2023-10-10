Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Zura Bio Ltd - (ZURA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Zura Bio Ltd - (NASDAQ:ZURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 174.56% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zura Bio Ltd - is 18.62. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 174.56% from its latest reported closing price of 6.78.

The projected annual revenue for Zura Bio Ltd - is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio Ltd -. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 922.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURA is 0.11%, an increase of 23,252.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50,203.95% to 12,949K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Point Partners holds 3,295K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,850K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,523K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company.

Armistice Capital holds 950K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 713K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company.

Zura Bio Background Information



JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

