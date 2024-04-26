Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Spire (SR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Spire (NYSE:SR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.90% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spire is 66.01. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 6.90% from its latest reported closing price of 61.75.

The projected annual revenue for Spire is 2,339MM, a decrease of 10.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.52.

Spire Declares $0.76 Dividend

On January 26, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share ($3.02 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 11, 2024 received the payment on April 2, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.76 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spire. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SR is 0.19%, an increase of 0.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 59,939K shares. The put/call ratio of SR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 6,185K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968K shares , representing a decrease of 12.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,664K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,502K shares , representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 1.55% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,020K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,863K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SR by 4.68% over the last quarter.

ACMVX - Mid Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,295K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares , representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 5.23% over the last quarter.

TWEIX - Equity Income Fund Investor Class holds 2,241K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing a decrease of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SR by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Spire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spire is a growing, financially strong natural gas company with five gas utilities, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses across Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri, making it the 5th largest publicly traded natural gas company. Spire's Natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. Spire is committed to transforming the business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation.

