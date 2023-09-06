Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNOA is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.20% to 198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Securities holds 52K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 36K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOA by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 22K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 88.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOA by 36.43% over the last quarter.

Virtu Financial holds 15K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 9.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNOA by 28.33% over the last quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company'sproducts are sold either directly or via partners in 54 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands.

