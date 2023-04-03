Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of PG&E (PCG) with Buy Recommendation

On April 3, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of PG&E with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.13% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for PG&E is $19.10. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.13% from its latest reported closing price of $16.17.

The projected annual revenue for PG&E is $23,495MM, an increase of 8.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.23.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 200,023K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,529K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 19.36% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 91,362K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 85,652K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,217K shares, representing an increase of 35.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 85.69% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 80,736K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,273K shares, representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 19.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,709K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,511K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCG by 22.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1200 funds or institutions reporting positions in PG&E. This is an increase of 255 owner(s) or 26.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCG is 0.64%, an increase of 14.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 2,253,276K shares. The put/call ratio of PCG is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

PG&E Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 23,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California.

