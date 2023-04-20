Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Oge Energy (OGE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Oge Energy (NYSE:OGE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.99% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Oge Energy is $39.10. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from its latest reported closing price of $37.60.

The projected annual revenue for Oge Energy is $3,394MM, an increase of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.06.

Oge Energy Declares $0.41 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share ($1.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.41 per share.

At the current share price of $37.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.25%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 6.55%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TRANSAMERICA SERIES TRUST - Transamerica Small holds 138K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Fifth Third Bancorp holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 3.72% over the last quarter.

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 23K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 6.69% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 7,079K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,122K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 0.15% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oge Energy. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 166,141K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

Oge Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility with approximately 865,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds a 25.5 percent limited partner interest and a 50 percent general partner interest of Enable Midstream Partners LP, created by the merger of OGE's Enogex LLC midstream subsidiary and the pipeline and field services businesses of Houston-based CenterPoint Energy.

