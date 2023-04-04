Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Medallion Financial (MFIN) with Neutral Recommendation

On April 3, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Medallion Financial with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.25% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Medallion Financial is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.25% from its latest reported closing price of $7.06.

The projected annual revenue for Medallion Financial is $177MM, a decrease of 13.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.31.

Medallion Financial Declares $0.08 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $7.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.62%, the lowest has been 3.32%, and the highest has been 14.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.95 (n=135).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Tieton Capital Management holds 937K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares, representing an increase of 6.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 320K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 99.98% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 254K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFIN by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 253K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medallion Financial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFIN is 0.04%, a decrease of 65.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 5,178K shares. The put/call ratio of MFIN is 8.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Medallion Financial Background Information

Medallion Financial Corp. is a finance company that originates and services loans in various industries, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Medallion Bank, also originates and services consumer loans. Medallion Financial Corp. has lent more than $9 billion since its initial public offering in 1996.

