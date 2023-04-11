Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.60% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Horizon Technology Finance is $12.86. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.60% from its latest reported closing price of $11.42.

The projected annual revenue for Horizon Technology Finance is $101MM, an increase of 27.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.64.

Horizon Technology Finance Declares $0.11 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $11.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.09%, the lowest has been 6.73%, and the highest has been 20.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.73 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPR Investments holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 31.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 31.94% over the last quarter.

Natixis Advisors holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Allworth Financial holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRZN by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Horizon Technology Finance. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 16.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRZN is 0.11%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 3,288K shares. The put/call ratio of HRZN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Horizon Technology Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia.

