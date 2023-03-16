Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of eMagin (EMAN) with Buy Recommendation

On March 16, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of eMagin with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 286.36% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for eMagin is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 286.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,924K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares, representing an increase of 36.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 109.83% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,120K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 906K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 38.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 563K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 37.34% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 339K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMAN by 17.56% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in eMagin. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMAN is 0.02%, an increase of 65.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.24% to 8,782K shares. The put/call ratio of EMAN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

EMagin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology for the next generation of computing and imaging devices, serving world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications.

