Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 12, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.10% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Utilities is 131.73. The forecasts range from a low of 113.12 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.10% from its latest reported closing price of 92.05.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Utilities is 733MM, an increase of 9.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Utilities. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPK is 0.14%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 14,863K shares. The put/call ratio of CPK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,527K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing a decrease of 13.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 22.12% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,249K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 3.08% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 589K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 5.95% over the last quarter.

FVD - First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund holds 571K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 4.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPK by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Utilities Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery compan which is engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses.

