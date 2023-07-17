Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Blade Air Mobility Inc - (BLDE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Blade Air Mobility Inc - (NASDAQ:BLDE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.87% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blade Air Mobility Inc - is 7.40. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 84.87% from its latest reported closing price of 4.00.

The projected annual revenue for Blade Air Mobility Inc - is 194MM, an increase of 17.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blade Air Mobility Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDE is 0.09%, a decrease of 31.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 14,220K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDE is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 5,015K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 38.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,780K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKX - ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF holds 1,765K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares, representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 38.71% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,235K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 7.77% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 659K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDE by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Blade Air Mobility Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blade is a technology-powered, global air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives to some of the most congested ground routes in the U.S. and abroad. Today, the company predominantly uses helicopters and amphibious aircraft. Its asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure, is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to Electric Vertical Aircraft ("EVA" or "eVTOL"), enabling lower cost air mobility to the public that is both quiet and emission-free.

