Ladenburg Thalmann Initiates Coverage of Alliant Energy (LNT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 16, 2023, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.17% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliant Energy is 58.14. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 8.17% from its latest reported closing price of 53.75.

The projected annual revenue for Alliant Energy is 3,831MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.92.

Alliant Energy Declares $0.45 Dividend

On April 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $53.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 2.55%, and the highest has been 3.80%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliant Energy. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LNT is 0.24%, a decrease of 4.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 235,538K shares. The put/call ratio of LNT is 2.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 8,246K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares, representing an increase of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 30.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,767K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,629K shares, representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 6,452K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,123K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,863K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,837K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 5.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,856K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNT by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Alliant Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other.

Key filings for this company:

